Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 222.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,398,000 after purchasing an additional 557,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,108 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $49,308,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,757,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,686,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $148.07 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.61. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

