Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 267,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,785,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,243,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,975,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Booking by 35.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,959.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,996.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,965.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

