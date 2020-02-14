Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,730 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,830,000 after purchasing an additional 828,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,808,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $220.36 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.08.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

