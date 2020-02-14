Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. Cryolife updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.17 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

NYSE:CRY traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $27.53. The stock had a trading volume of 993,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,234. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,753.00, a PEG ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61. Cryolife has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Get Cryolife alerts:

In other Cryolife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Also, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,837 shares of company stock worth $536,927 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. First Analysis lowered shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryolife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.