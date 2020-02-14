Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits Market Cap of $845,678.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $845,678.00 and $1,163.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 67.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00345832 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020636 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00036587 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000239 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 191.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002198 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000533 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,606,739 coins and its circulating supply is 2,442,478 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

