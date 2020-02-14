CSP Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

CSP has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.71. 3,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,380. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. CSP has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of -137.09 and a beta of 1.09.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CSP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

