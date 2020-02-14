Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 41 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $309.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $310.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

