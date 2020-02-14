Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,456 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 403,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.9% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 101,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

