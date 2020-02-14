Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $7.20 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 399.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 207.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

RUSHB stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.12. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

