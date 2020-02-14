Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $9.01 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $9,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,431,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.32.

NYSE:FIS opened at $154.32 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.73 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.71.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,952 shares of company stock worth $5,351,755. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.