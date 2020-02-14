Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,956 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $170.81 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.49 and a 1 year high of $173.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

