Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 16,656 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,656 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $46,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 201,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 351,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, YCG LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 150,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $213.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.87. The firm has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,696,656 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

