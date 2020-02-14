Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 438 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,866,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,090,000 after purchasing an additional 491,590 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,463,000 after buying an additional 98,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $136.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

