Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CURLF. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Curaleaf from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.96.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.33. 412,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,768. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.