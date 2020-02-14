Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 304,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CRIS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 36,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,300. The company has a market cap of $48.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Curis has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Curis by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Curis by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,781,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

