Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt Sells 30,826 Shares

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 30,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $431,564.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Donald Gayhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Curo Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 11th, Donald Gayhardt sold 5,880 shares of Curo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $82,320.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Donald Gayhardt sold 800 shares of Curo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,200.00.

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,500. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $544.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CURO. ValuEngine lowered Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Curo Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Curo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.