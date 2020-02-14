Cutler Group LP Buys New Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,744 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $160,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $478,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

