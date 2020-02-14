Cutler Group LP Buys Shares of 1,279 Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Evergy by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. Evergy has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.13.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,314.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $516,490. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

