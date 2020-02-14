Cutler Group LP Has $171,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cutler Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 474.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $113.87 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.