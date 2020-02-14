Cutler Group LP Has $40,000 Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Cutler Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,350. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRG. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

