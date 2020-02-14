Cutler Group LP Trims Holdings in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Cutler Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATAX shares. TheStreet cut shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. 10,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,833. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $478.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

