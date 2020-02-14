CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Shares Down 22.1%

CV Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CVHL)’s share price fell 22.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 70,832 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 380% from the average session volume of 14,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

CV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVHL)

CV Holdings, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on the acquisition and management of residential non-performing loans and REO properties in the United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.