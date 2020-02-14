CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVS. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after buying an additional 1,692,449 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $79,201,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in CVS Health by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,031,168 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,894,000 after buying an additional 828,231 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after buying an additional 652,905 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

