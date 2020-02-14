Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $106-110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.88 million.Cyberark Software also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.26-2.38 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. First Analysis lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.90.

NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.94. The stock had a trading volume of 952,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $94.30 and a twelve month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

