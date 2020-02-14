Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,723. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.