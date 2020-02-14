Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $8.23 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.8% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.96. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $337.83. The company has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

