DA Davidson Trims LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson to in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LYFT from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on LYFT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on LYFT from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.55.

LYFT stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.03. 15,625,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,249,417. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.00. LYFT has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that LYFT will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LYFT news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $770,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,072 shares of company stock worth $7,950,163.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC boosted its position in LYFT by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in LYFT by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,112 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at $22,418,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in LYFT by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 670,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after acquiring an additional 452,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in LYFT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,343,000 after acquiring an additional 351,599 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

