Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €50.06 Average PT from Brokerages

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €49.61 ($57.69).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Daimler stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) on Friday, reaching €43.07 ($50.08). The stock had a trading volume of 3,245,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 1 year low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 1 year high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is €46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.34.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

