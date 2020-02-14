Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Stake Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,250 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Dana worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,040,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,673,000 after purchasing an additional 906,329 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Dana by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,102,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,115,000 after purchasing an additional 519,137 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dana by 286.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 686,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 509,055 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 24.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAN shares. ValuEngine raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dana in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NYSE DAN opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.29. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

