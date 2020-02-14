Darren Jamison Purchases 5,700 Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Stock

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $15,333.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Darren Jamison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

On Wednesday, December 11th, Darren Jamison purchased 6,500 shares of Capstone Turbine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $20,800.00.

Capstone Turbine stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Capstone Turbine Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 96.84%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,045 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 818,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $0.50 price target on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.