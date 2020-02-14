DaTa eXchange (DTX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,521.00

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00047733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.73 or 0.06201391 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062215 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00128049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001581 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Token Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

