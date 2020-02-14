Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million.
Shares of DDOG stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 246,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,672. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12.
Several analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
