David C. Gray Sells 500 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) insider David C. Gray sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $21,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,585,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.53. 224,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.53. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,047,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

