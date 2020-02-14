DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $4.33 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,917. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

