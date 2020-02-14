DE Burlo Group Inc. Invests $15.94 Million in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 99,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,939,000. PNC Financial Services Group makes up 3.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,785,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,653,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares during the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,920,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6,644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,212 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,583,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

PNC traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.18. 180,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,473. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average of $145.84.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

