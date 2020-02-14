DE Burlo Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,000. Centene makes up approximately 2.2% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Centene by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.22. 15,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,646. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,648,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

