DE Burlo Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 319,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,598,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $961,874,000 after buying an additional 215,714 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 364,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,494,000 after buying an additional 162,376 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 457,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 137,067 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 122,535 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.63. The company had a trading volume of 23,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $119.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.05.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

