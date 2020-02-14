DE Burlo Group Inc. Takes Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 188,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,000. Genpact comprises about 1.6% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Genpact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,568,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 2,978.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,045,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,657 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,112,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

NYSE:G traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $45.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

