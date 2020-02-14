DECENT (DCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,103.00

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, DECENT has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. DECENT has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $6,103.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0316 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, LBank and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010022 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001687 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000484 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT (CRYPTO:DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DECENT is decent.ch

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bittrex, Upbit, ChaoEX, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

