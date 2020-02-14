DecentBet (DBET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,743.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. DecentBet has a market cap of $780,446.00 and approximately $1,743.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.70 or 0.03475841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00250688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038489 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00148223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

