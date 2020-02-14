Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Shares Down 2.3%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 43,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Get Deepmatter Group alerts:

In other news, insider James Ede-Golightly sold 2,324,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £46,490.88 ($61,156.12).

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Deepmatter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deepmatter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.