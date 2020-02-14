DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 3,965 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $75.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

