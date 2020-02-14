DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 619,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,111,000 after purchasing an additional 46,312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 573,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,406 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after purchasing an additional 110,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,340,000 after purchasing an additional 228,331 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $469,087.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,675 shares of company stock worth $634,333. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $144.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.15. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $144.37.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Capital One Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.58.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

