DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 14,802 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,802 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 391,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,709,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.53.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $53.43 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.64 and a 12 month high of $59.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

