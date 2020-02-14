Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 52.54%.

Shares of NYSE DLPH traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. 109,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,612. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DLPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

