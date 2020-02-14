Delta Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

SBUX opened at $90.10 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.