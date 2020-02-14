Delta Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

BSV stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.76 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

