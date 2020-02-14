Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $169.83 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.09 and a 12 month high of $170.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.27.

