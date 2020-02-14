Delta Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

D stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $86.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

