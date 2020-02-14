Denny’s’ (DENN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,480. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. Denny’s has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. On average, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,526,000 after buying an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Denny’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,291,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,680,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 725,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Denny’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,033,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,555,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.